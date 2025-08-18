Backstage Country
Kane Brown Shows Off Fitness Transformation With Shirtless Update

Kane Brown isn't just making hits on stage—he's also putting in serious work at the gym. On Friday, Aug. 15, the country star updated fans on his fitness journey with a side-by-side photo showing how far he has come since April.

Kayla Morgan
Recording Artist Kane Brown is seen on stage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash rehearsals at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 30, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images

Kane Brown isn’t just making hits on stage—he’s also putting in serious work at the gym. On Friday, Aug. 15, the country star updated fans on his fitness journey with a side-by-side photo showing how far he has come since April.

“From April [to] August and we just getting started! 🔥,” Brown wrote in the caption.

The shirtless transformation instantly lit up Instagram, with fans and famous friends dropping comments of support and amazement.

Stars Cheer Him On

Actor Taylor Lautner, who will star with Brown in the upcoming rom-com The Token Groomsman, jumped in with, “Dude what are we talkinggg about.”

Fellow country singer Chris Lane added, “That’s insane — teach me your ways buddy 😁.”

Bailey Zimmerman kept it short and fired up with, “Inspiring dawg🔥.”

Motivation and Discipline

This wasn’t the first time Brown opened up about his fitness journey. On July 5, he shared another set of before-and-after photos with a long caption about pushing himself.

“I’ve never been more motivated,” he wrote. “The real fight is with yourself — every time I want to quit, I keep going. And the next day, I push even harder. If I slip, I hold myself accountable and come back stronger 💪🏽.”

He added, “Once you start seeing results, there’s no turning back. You feel better, look younger, sleep deeper, and your mood shifts. Discipline builds everything.”

The Journey Continues

Back in May, Brown first encouraged fans to join him in getting healthier. “I’ve been super dedicated to fitness and health,” he said. “I would love others to come on this journey with me 💪🏽💯.”

Now, just a few months later, the progress is clear—and he says he’s not slowing down.

Kane Brown
Kayla MorganWriter
