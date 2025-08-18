Everglazed Donuts Brings Its Over-the-Top Menu to North Tampa

A tasty new spot just opened at 14777 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Carrollwood. Everglazed Donuts launched its third shop August 11, 2025, expanding from its Disney Springs origins where it first opened in 2021.

Need your sugar fix? Stop by between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Late-night visitors can grab treats until 10 p.m. on weekends. This location builds on their successful shop at Sparkman Wharf.

The menu features both sweet treats and hearty meals. Try their donut breakfast sandwiches, juicy chicken tenders with homemade sauces, and perfectly crispy crinkle-cut fries. Need a drink? Check out their cold brew coffee - available with cookies and cream, salted caramel, or peanut butter cup. They offer sugar-free options and different milk choices too.

New donuts come out every day. While regular yeast and cake donuts fill the shelves, their specialties really shine. The Maple Bacon mixes sweet and salty flavors, while the Peanut Butter Explosion, Cookies & Cream, and Nutella Boston Cream keep folks coming back.

Their chicken really stands out. Big, tender pieces get a crispy hand-battered coating, served with flavorful sauces like Hot Honey Garlic or Korean BBQ - a nice change from the sweet options.