Carrie Underwood and Shaboozey Finally Connect at VOA Country Music Festival

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Carrie Underwood performing onstage during Opry 100 on the left and Shaboozey performing during day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 on the right.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images / Shane Anthony Sinclair/Stringer via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood met new artist Shaboozey at the VOA Country Music Festival and expressed her excitement on Instagram. Underwood, known for performing at NFL games, took a picture with Shaboozey, which drew significant attention from fans, garnering over 200,000 likes and sparking speculation about a potential future collaboration.

With his 2024 release, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey continues to be one of the hottest new names in country music. The single spent 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" concluded with multiple nominations at the GRAMMYs, which included Song of the Year. With all of the accolades thrown at him, Shaboozey said he did not plan to make the song a success, and his goal was to stay true to his own style, not chase the charts.

“I was honestly just trying to make music that represented where I was from in the States,” the Virginia native explained, after admitting that “I started making country music without even knowing, entirely, what it was.”

“It was more comedic than serious, you know what I mean?” he explained. “But that was my first time being like, ‘Oh, I feel joy from making a song like this.' It was different, and it still had elements of hip-hop in it. There was still the 808, the banjo. We had a slide guitar. It was cool.”

Looking ahead, Shaboozey has teased dream collaborations with some of music's biggest names. “Definitely want to do one with Jelly Roll Love. Love to do one with Jelly Roll,” the multi-platinum artist previously shared before, teasing dream collaborations. “Future. I'll say that everywhere. I think Future will be a cool one. [Young] Thug. Yeah. I've gotten the chance to meet all of them, too. It would be cool to do maybe a country song with Future and Thug together, and that'd be pretty cool. It's coming soon. Yeah. I'll put it down.”

Carrie UnderwoodShaboozey
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
