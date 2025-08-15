‘The Devil I Know’ Defines Ashley McBryde’s Storytelling

Ashley McBryde’s storytelling is razor-sharp, and her songs can make you laugh, cry, and sip whiskey at the same time. She has built a career on a catalog that tells it like it is, no sugarcoating, no frills, just the straight truth. Her 2023 album, The Devil I Know, showcased her talent in unfiltered storytelling, even pulling from her personal experiences with addiction, grief, and life struggles. The result? An album that hits you right in the gut.

Ashley McBryde's Storytelling: Born from Personal Truth

It’s easy to tell when a singer-songwriter is performing a song drawn from their own experiences; you can feel their emotions in every lyric they write and every note they sing. Ashley McBryde’s The Devil I Know is a perfect example of that.

Her fourth studio album under Warner Music Nashville, produced by Jay Joyce and recorded primarily live with her touring band Deadhorse (a feat in itself), highlighted her commitment to authentic storytelling. The album reached #28 on the US Top Country Albums, #158 on the US Billboard 200, and #1 on the UK Country Albums Chart. The album opens with “Made For This,” a song that reflects on her experience on the road with the band, including her “alcohol and Adderall lifestyle” that isn’t for everyone. It’s an honest song about the unglamorous side of touring, featuring guitar-heavy rock vibes and fast-paced drums, and acknowledging the sacrifices made by musicians with their demanding careers.

The album’s title track also addresses the criticisms she receives from peers, but in her “devil may I care” attitude, just shrugged off their disapprovals, as evident in the lyrics: “Everybody's got something to say/About how I gotta change my ways/But I got something to say of my own/Hell, there's hell everywhere I go/I'm just sticking with the devil I know.”

Mining Personal Pain: How Tragedy Shaped Her Songwriting

It takes real talent to turn pain into art. But McBryde was able to transform her personal struggles into compelling music. “Learned To Lie” is a vulnerable song where she reflects on her past, recalling lies her parents told each other and wishing it wasn’t a trait she picked up: “I, hate that it runs in my blood/I hate how easy it comes/I wish I learned how to love the same way/I Learn to Lie.”

Ashley McBryde - Learned To Lie (Lyric Video)

McBryde revealed she talked to her family about the song, saying: “I just want you to know it's on the record. It's going to hurt, but it's not untrue. I didn't lie about anything.”

Another vulnerable song of hers is “Stone,” written after the death of her brother Clay McBryde. Clay was an army veteran and a 25-year Russelville Police Department officer. Her collaborative writing session with Nicolette Hayford had come easily, as they both belonged to the “Dead Brother Club,” and both their brothers were army veterans.

Why Authentic Storytelling Matters in Modern Country Music

The broader impact of McBryde’s authentic approach to country music and her willingness to address real-life struggles provides a voice for those who have experienced similar challenges. Her brave and authentic storytelling was noticed by critics who described her work as having “empathy for the downtrodden” and being “informed by her own life story.” She is one of country music’s artists who “isn’t afraid to bare her soul, speak from the heart and slap you in the face if you deserve it.”