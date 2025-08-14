Jelly Roll and Gwen Stefani Set to Play Free Show at Naval Station Norfolk

A free concert featuring Jelly Roll and Gwen Stefani is set for Oct. 16 at the Pier 14 Parking Lot as part of the Operation MWR 2025 Concert Series. The show is part of the Operation MWR 2025 Concert Series and will feature “massive hits, unforgettable energy, and a night you'll be talking about for years,” organizers said in an announcement.

Operation MWR, initiated by the Navy, is designed to enhance the morale and welfare of military personnel, veterans, retirees, and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians by hosting high-profile artists at Navy bases. This year's series will spotlight chart-topping performers, with Jelly Roll known for hits such as “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor,” and Gwen Stefani celebrated for chart-toppers like “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape.”

Attendance is limited to DoD personnel and their guests. All attendees must present a valid DoD ID card and have base access. The DoD ID cardholder is responsible for their guests throughout the event. Guests must bring a REAL ID, arrive in the same vehicle as the authorized DoD patron, and remain with them during the concert.