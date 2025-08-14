Cheapest Labor Day Getaway Is Right Here in Tampa Bay
Looks like the rest of the country is catching on to what we’ve known all along — Tampa Bay is prime vacation territory. HomeToGo’s latest travel report named Tarpon Springs…
Looks like the rest of the country is catching on to what we’ve known all along — Tampa Bay is prime vacation territory. HomeToGo’s latest travel report named Tarpon Springs the most affordable Labor Day destination in the entire U.S., averaging just $170.20 a night. Even better? You don’t have to hop on a plane to enjoy it.
Just north of Clearwater, Tarpon Springs is more than its famous Sponge Docks — though wandering down Dodecanese Boulevard with the smell of fresh-baked baklava in the air is a must. The Greek influence runs deep here, from the souvlaki gyros at The Limani to the family-style plates at Mykonos, a local favorite since the early ‘90s. If you’re looking for a break from the sun, the Replay Amusement Museum packs over 100 vintage arcade and pinball machines — and yes, you can actually play them.
A little farther south, Indian Shores snagged the #13 spot on the list. It’s the kind of beach you hit when you want to avoid the Clearwater crowds, grab a latte from Indian Shores Coffee, or end the day with a quirky nightcap at Mahuffer’s. Families can make a quick detour to Splash Harbour Water Park in Indian Rocks Beach, or cruise over to St. Pete for a little city flavor.
With travelers across the country seeking quieter escapes, it’s no surprise our slice of Pinellas is getting national love. Lucky for us, these “vacation spots” are basically in our backyard.