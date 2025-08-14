Cheapest Labor Day Getaway Is Right Here in Tampa Bay

Looks like the rest of the country is catching on to what we’ve known all along — Tampa Bay is prime vacation territory. HomeToGo’s latest travel report named Tarpon Springs the most affordable Labor Day destination in the entire U.S., averaging just $170.20 a night. Even better? You don’t have to hop on a plane to enjoy it.

Just north of Clearwater, Tarpon Springs is more than its famous Sponge Docks — though wandering down Dodecanese Boulevard with the smell of fresh-baked baklava in the air is a must. The Greek influence runs deep here, from the souvlaki gyros at The Limani to the family-style plates at Mykonos, a local favorite since the early ‘90s. If you’re looking for a break from the sun, the Replay Amusement Museum packs over 100 vintage arcade and pinball machines — and yes, you can actually play them.

A little farther south, Indian Shores snagged the #13 spot on the list. It’s the kind of beach you hit when you want to avoid the Clearwater crowds, grab a latte from Indian Shores Coffee, or end the day with a quirky nightcap at Mahuffer’s. Families can make a quick detour to Splash Harbour Water Park in Indian Rocks Beach, or cruise over to St. Pete for a little city flavor.