This Day in Country History: August 13

Aug. 13 is a day in the country music industry associated with several honors, awards, and benefits. Country music festivals are always a highlight during the summer, and Aug. 13 has featured some spectacular performers at festivals across North America.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 13 has witnessed many honors and milestones, such as:

2009: The International Bluegrass Music Association announced that Dan Tyminski received several award nominations. Tyminski later won two awards at the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

Big names such as Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Vince Gill achieved cultural milestones on Aug. 13:

2016: The legendary Vince Gill celebrated his 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Gill has sold millions of albums and has received numerous country music awards during his highly successful career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals were a big hit on Aug. 13, including:

2023: Brooks & Dunn and Jelly Roll headlined TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Priscilla Block, Randy Houser, and Megan Moroney also took the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Aug. 13 has seen changes and challenges in the country music industry, including:

2011: Just before country duo Sugarland was to perform at the Indiana State Fair, several fans were killed or injured in a freak accident. As the wind from a thunderstorm picked up, it made a metal stage collapse on the audience.

