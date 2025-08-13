Tampa Riverwalk Getting Ready To Open Roomy New Dog Parks for Small and Large Breeds

Two fresh dog parks will soon grace Tampa's Riverwalk. The $24.75 million project splits funds between these parks and the Tampa Museum of Art's growth. Small pups will get 1,980 square feet to play, while bigger ones can romp in a 4,900-square-foot space.

"This is an especially beautiful collaborative project," said Mayor Jane Castor, per ThatsSoTampa.com. "Tampa's dogs and their owners get two new dog parks. The wonderful Tampa Museum gets space to expand. And the Riverwalk, a true signature element of our city, will be even more engaging and beautiful. It's a win-win-win."

Money for the parks comes from a $1.4 million fund set aside by the Community Redevelopment Agency. City staff worked with several groups to make this happen: Parks and Rec, Downtown CRA, and the art museum all pitched in.

Small dogs will play near Four Green Fields, tucked into green steps with palm trees. The bigger space sits by the water, taking over what used to be a quiet spot with benches.

Shawnta Price from Parks and Rec shared good news about the changes. "The new split space is about 1,000 square feet larger than the existing one. Couple that with custom shade structures and preserved oak trees, and you see that this project is a significant improvement."

The current spot behind the museum stays open until work wraps up. After that, it becomes part of the museum's new space.