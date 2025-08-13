KC Has Your Tickets To See Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts is one of the most successful country music groups of the 21st century, and we've got your tickets. Tune in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Amalie Arena on February 12, 2026.

Formed in 1999, the trio consists of Gary LeVox (lead vocals), Jay DeMarcus (bass guitar, harmony vocals), and Joe Don Rooney (lead guitar, harmony vocals). Known for their smooth harmonies, heartfelt ballads, and high-energy performances, Rascal Flatts has carved out a lasting legacy in both country and pop music.

The group has earned numerous awards, including multiple CMA, ACM, and American Music Awards, and has been nominated for several Grammy Awards. Known for their emotional storytelling and polished sound, Rascal Flatts has influenced a generation of country and crossover artists.

