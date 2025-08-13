Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Couple Gets Engaged During Megan Moroney’s Breakup Song at Iowa State Fair Concert

When Megan Moroney was performing at the Iowa State Fair, she added a new and notable chapter to the performance when an audience member decided to get engaged during her…

Jennifer Eggleston
Megan Moroney performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

When Megan Moroney was performing at the Iowa State Fair, she added a new and notable chapter to the performance when an audience member decided to get engaged during her performance of the duet “Fix You Too” with Kameron Marlowe, which is on Moroney's 2023 debut album Lucky. “Fix You Too” is a breakup ballad that references two individuals who recognize their individual flaws and go their own separate ways.

Loading TikTok...

The moment happened when a fan named Madison's fiancé chose to propose in the middle of the performance. In a lighthearted detail, Madison shared that her fiancé was unaware of the song's breakup theme when selecting it for the proposal. “Apparently, he didn't know it was a breakup song, just that it was the one I was most excited for," she said.

Madison interpreted that her fiancé's commitment was made exclusively from knowing how much she loved the song and wanting to plan a memorable proposal. The ending creates a funny, yet sweet story, as the song discusses sad things happening, yet it also presents a lovely moment.

“Fix You Too” blends Moroney's and Marlowe's voices in a heartfelt, emotional duet about acceptance, heartbreak, and moving on. The song's inclusion in Lucky helped prop up Moroney's reputation for a “sharp, relatable modern country music storytelling.”

And while the irony of proposing during a breakup song isn't lost, this became the highlight of the night for everyone involved. And it drove home just how music can create unique, unforgettable personal memories regardless of the intended message in the song. The whimsical tone of the story led some to quip that the couple would now have to select a more traditionally romantic song for their first dance.

Kameron MarloweMegan Moroney
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Kane Brown attends the Apple Original Films &amp; Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" World Premiere in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City.
MusicKane Brown Shoots Intense Tornado Scene for ABC’s ‘9-1-1: Nashville’Jennifer Eggleston
Kenny Chesney performs onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicKenny Chesney Wraps Up Book ‘Heart Life Music’ Before Hall of Fame HonorJennifer Eggleston
Riley Green performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival
MusicThis Day in Country History: August 13Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect