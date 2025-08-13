Couple Gets Engaged During Megan Moroney’s Breakup Song at Iowa State Fair Concert

When Megan Moroney was performing at the Iowa State Fair, she added a new and notable chapter to the performance when an audience member decided to get engaged during her performance of the duet “Fix You Too” with Kameron Marlowe, which is on Moroney's 2023 debut album Lucky. “Fix You Too” is a breakup ballad that references two individuals who recognize their individual flaws and go their own separate ways.

The moment happened when a fan named Madison's fiancé chose to propose in the middle of the performance. In a lighthearted detail, Madison shared that her fiancé was unaware of the song's breakup theme when selecting it for the proposal. “Apparently, he didn't know it was a breakup song, just that it was the one I was most excited for," she said.

Madison interpreted that her fiancé's commitment was made exclusively from knowing how much she loved the song and wanting to plan a memorable proposal. The ending creates a funny, yet sweet story, as the song discusses sad things happening, yet it also presents a lovely moment.

“Fix You Too” blends Moroney's and Marlowe's voices in a heartfelt, emotional duet about acceptance, heartbreak, and moving on. The song's inclusion in Lucky helped prop up Moroney's reputation for a “sharp, relatable modern country music storytelling.”