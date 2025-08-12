Tampa Airport Opens Red Side Express Lanes After $109 Million Project

TPA unveiled its latest upgrade on Tuesday: swift-moving express lanes on the red side. Flyers without bags can now skip past crowded areas. The massive four-year build cost $109 million.

"All of that space will double our traffic capacity on the red side and make TPA an experience even more efficient and less congested," said airport CEO Michael Stephens, according to WTSP.

Eight fresh lanes split the difference: four each way. It mirrors the blue side setup from 2021. With about half of TPA's guests traveling light, the new paths cut through usual bottlenecks.

Workers turned old offices into this modern space. Despite non-stop airport action, construction stayed on track. The update sets the stage for Terminal D's arrival in 2026.

Blue side users praise the smart design. "I very much enjoy it. I think it makes it a lot easier for Uber and Lyft, and it gives you the right idea of exactly where to go," said Halle Shumaker, per WTSP.

Chief Development Officer Smitha Radhakrishnan sees the lanes as proof of smart planning. Quick access and shorter waits top the list of wins.

Apps now point flyers to their correct side. Those landing can pick red or blue for pickup spots.