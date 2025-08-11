Tampa Moving Company Lends Helping Hand to Teachers During School Renovations

A local moving team stepped up when Mitchell Elementary needed classrooms cleared for summer work. The staff at 2 College Brothers Moving and Storage packed and moved classroom items at no cost, making sure teachers could prep for fall classes.

"Growing up, both my parents were teachers for about 30 years; they were guidance counselors, administrators, they worked in the school system, so I saw first-hand the struggles when kids were coming back to school," said Wade Swikle, according to ABC Action News.

The workers went back and forth between homes and school rooms. They shifted heavy items between different parts of the building. Within minutes, they moved stacks of furniture that would've taken hours for staff to handle.

"It was incredibly helpful, they moved all my tables, all my chairs, it took them about three minutes, and it would have taken me probably an hour," said teacher Michelle Sulkowiski.

This year's work forced staff to clear their rooms completely. Unlike past summers, they couldn't keep anything inside. Many stored their teaching supplies in garages at home during the fixes.

Teacher Keally Stroud pointed out the change: "A lot different than the previous years because we could store everything in the middle of our classroom and didn't have to worry about moving stuff out. This year we had to move everything out, so it went to my home, I had to move stuff in my garage to fit everything in my garage."

The timing couldn't be better. The Hillsborough Education Foundation reports that teachers spend $800 of their own money each year on classroom needs.

Ellen Nichols shared her thanks: "It was so amazing, it made setting up my classroom so much easier, I was able to get a whole class set of chairs moved from my room to a kindergarten classroom and swapped, and that saved me a lot of hard work."

The team made stops at teachers' houses to grab stored items. This meant staff didn't need to ask friends or family to haul heavy boxes back to school.