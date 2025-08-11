Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Our Mutt Monday Dog Pierogi Is Ready For His Fur-Ever Home

Pierogi is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who can resist a great Pierogi? We sure can’t, and our favorite kind is the canine kind!! Pierogi is the cutest dumpling…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday Dog
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pierogi is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who can resist a great Pierogi? We sure can't, and our favorite kind is the canine kind!! Pierogi is the cutest dumpling you will ever meet, and he also has a yummy personality! He is outgoing and energetic, and will keep you entertained with his goofy antics and faces. Pierogi is a 3 year old, 39 pound hound mix. He does love to talk, so he is not well suited for apartment life.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Pierogi this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Pierogi, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

995 qykmutt monday
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
Related Stories
Karrie Webb of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the Weetabix Women's British Open at Turnberry Golf Club, Turnberry, Scotland
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 11Michael Garaventa
Kyle Chalmers speaks to students at Immanuel College
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 10Michael Garaventa
Serena Williams speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 9Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect