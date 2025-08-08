Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to Welcome Six New Members in 2025

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF) is thrilled to formally welcome legendary songwriters Jim Lauderdale, Emmylou Harris, Brad Paisley, and Tony Martin into the Hall of Fame as part of the 55th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 6 at the Music City Center.

At the gala, NaSHOF will pay tribute to writers whose careers and influences cover numerous decades and genres. Rich Hallworth, Chair of the organization's board of directors, stated, “We are dedicated to honoring the rich legacy of songwriting through both preservation, celebration, and education. Induction into the Hall of Fame is one of the nation's most highly prized songwriting achievements. Since 1970, we've inducted 247 of the greatest songwriters from all genres of music here in Music City.”

In anticipation of the gala, both Jim Lauderdale and Brad Paisley shared video messages thanking the organization and expressing excitement about the honor. Brad Paisley, who joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2001, is known for numerous No. 1 hits and innovative guitar work. Jim Lauderdale, a cornerstone of Americana music, has penned songs recorded by George Strait, Patty Loveless, and others. Lauderdale is expected to attend virtually.

Emmylou Harris also expressed her gratitude for the honor, highlighting her long-standing impact on music and songwriting. Tony Martin, whose credits include hits recorded by Keith Urban and Jason Aldean, joins the class of 2025, following in the footsteps of his collaborators and peers.

“This is a mix of all walks of life coming to the property,” Hall of Fame Executive Director Mark Ford added. “Once again, we add a new page of legendary names to a list that began more than a half century ago,” Ford said, before explaining why each inductee deserved a permanent place in Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.