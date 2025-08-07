Tyler Childers’ ‘Snipe Hunter’ Lands at #7 on Billboard 200, Breaking Personal Record

Tyler Childers' newest album, Snipe Hunter, released on July 25, has generated considerable buzz among his fans and critics alike, primarily due to its unconventional sound, which diverges from his signature Appalachian style. We're lucky enough to be able to feature this album, produced by legendary producer Rick Rubin. The album features an eclectic mix of sonics, including vocoder effects and drum loops that we had not heard previously on Childers' earlier albums.

The album made an impressive debut, entering the Billboard 200 chart at No. 7, the highest debut of Childers' career, with 48,000 equivalent album units. Snipe Hunter also landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums, Americana/Folk Albums, and Indie Store Albums charts. Additionally, it secured the No. 2 position on the Top Country Albums chart. This marks Childers' third top 10 album.

The lead single "Bitin' List" has already made a splash online, appearing in over 65,000 TikTok videos and earning more than 500,000 streams on its first day of release. Whether the track will make an impact on country radio remains to be seen, especially following the tepid reception of his previous single, "In Your Love."

In support of the release, Childers opted for unconventional promotional appearances, including performances at a Nashville sandwich shop and a Kentucky roadside dinosaur attraction. These neighborhood engagements followed the adventurous vibe of the album, attracting attention from fans and passersby alike.

The initial reception of Snipe Hunter has been split — some lifelong fans are confused with the sonic turn, but the overall reaction from critics has been positive, with Rolling Stone awarding it 4.5 stars, while noting the adventurousness and emotion. The album seems to be growing Childers' brand while preserving the essential lyrical authenticity that has shaped his career.