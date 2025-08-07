New Tampa Bike Series Gives City Life From Two Wheels

Spoke Stories, a fresh video series, shows Tampa's streets from a cyclist's view. Riders zip through neighborhoods while sharing thoughts about urban movement and growth.

"We want the viewer to feel like they're on the ride," said Michael Joyce per That's So Tampa. "It's not just about where we're going – it's about how we're getting there."

Four groups joined forces on this project: EMOTO, That's So Tampa, Downtown Partnership, and Pedal Power Promoters. Each video starts as riders cruise through city streets on e-bikes with local merchants and officials.

Fresh bike paths now mark key city spots. New lanes stretch from the Riverwalk to Ybor City on Palm Avenue. Bikes roll smoothly on updated Cass and Platt Streets. In Ybor, wider paths on 21st and 22nd Streets welcome both bikes and foot traffic.

Spring brought the start of the Green ARTery, a bold plan for the city. This web of paths will stretch 22 miles, weaving through central areas. State grants cover most of the $1.7 million cost.

"People don't change how they move just because they're told to. They need to see it, feel it, believe it's doable," Joyce said to That's So Tampa.

Garret Greco stars in the first ride. His roots run five generations deep in Tampa soil, and he hosts a local show. Riders start at EMOTO in Water Street, winding their way to Ulele by the water.

A safe path will soon cross the Howard Frankland Bridge. This new route will link Tampa to St. Petersburg, making trips between cities simple.

Each episode picks safe streets to local spots. Riders point out smooth paths while noting spots that need work.