Brain Kelley talks about his viral Instagram video on the show. Brian and his buddies went out fishing in early July and they ended up catching quite the big fish. We talked with Brian on the show about this fishing trip and a lot more as he is out on his Sunshine State of Mind Tour.

It was good to catch up with Brian Kelley on the show. We've known him for a long time. First, when he became famous with Tyler Hubbard in Florida Georgia Line. Brian being the Florida part. His family still lives in Ormond Beach. Brian played our Guitar Pull two years ago.

The Viral Instagram Fishing Trip

Brian Kelley talks about his viral Instagram video about his fishing trip. He and his buddies recently went fishing and they caught a blue marlin. The videos and pictures are on his Instagram account and have gotten a ton of views and has gone viral. They reeled in a 581.2 pound blue marlin. The blue marlin is a hard fish to catch and takes a lot of man power and hours of patience and hard work. He talked about how awesome it was to catch this fish and how long they reeled this thing in. BK was driving and navigating the Lifeline boat while others took turns on the lines. The team won the tournament and received a check for $94,000. Not bad for a day of fishing. The team will split the fish up by getting two mounts. Brian is keeping the bill and one of the mates are keeping the tail. Check out his socials for the viral Instagram video

The Show

Brian Kelley plays Jannus Live in St. Pete where he is excited to play. His roots are here in Florida and it's why he loves to play in his home state. He has a bigger catalog now and can play longer and more events during this solo career. He loves playing the more intimate shows like Jannus.

Ties To Tampa

The Tampa Bay area is special to BK since he was young. He played baseball when he was younger and he got to play as a guest at the age of 12 for the Tampa All-Stars team. They recruited BK after his team from Ormond beat Tampa. They ended up going to the National tournament in Minnesota and winning.