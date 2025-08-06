Wells Fargo Cardholders Get Special Access to Riley Green, Dasha Show at Atlanta Venue

Riley Green and Dasha will perform an exclusive, intimate concert in Atlanta on Oct. 23 as part of the Autograph Card Exclusives series. The concert will take place at The Eastern, a historic Atlanta venue known for its intimate design with a capacity of roughly 2,200, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see artists who normally perform in large venues up close.

This one-night-only event is part of a unique musical concert series that brings major artists to smaller venues so that fans have a more personal connection with the performers. Green has expressed his excitement ahead of the concert, "I'm always looking for ways to play more intimate shows and connect with fans in a different kind of setting. I'm excited to be back in Atlanta, we've got a great night of country music planned".

Dasha, a rapidly rising name in the country music scene, will take the stage with Green. She has built momentum with her signature mash-up of down-to-earth lyrics and border-break sound and is going to be an absolute show-stealer with Green.

Tickets for the concert are limited and will be available exclusively to Wells Fargo credit cardholders. Early access begins on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. ET for Autograph cardholders. Remaining tickets will then be available to all Wells Fargo credit cardholders following the exclusive window.