This Day in Country History: August 6

Aug. 6 witnessed the induction of the Oak Ridge Boys into the Grand Ole Opry, a couple of music festivals, and several major country music artists topping the charts on the Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were several milestones on Aug. 6, including:

2011: The Grand Ole Opry inducted the Oak Ridge Boys. This country music band first appeared on the stage of this legendary venue nearly 70 years after the then-called Oak Ridge Quartet first played there.

2021: As a shift from traditional country music, Carrie Underwood performed a set of gospel-inspired songs at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This televised event featured songs such as "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art," from her album "My Savior."

2023: Blake Shelton performed at the four-day Sunfest Country Music Festival at Laketown Ranch in Cowichan Lake, British Columbia, Canada.

Cultural Milestones

From chart-topping songs to a benefit concert, these were among this date's cultural milestones:

2010: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened an exhibit for rockabilly artist Elvis Presley. The exhibit, titled Loving You: Collecting Elvis Presley, featured a wristwatch and bathrobe worn by “The King,” along with other artifacts that represented Presley's influence on 20th-century culture.

2022: Country music fans enjoyed performances by Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Colt Ford at the Rock the South music festival in Cullman, Alabama. Proceeds from this benefit concert went to local community members affected by natural disasters.

2022: Country music doesn't often make the Billboard Hot 100 charts, but on Aug. 6, Morgan Wallen's "Wasted On You" hit No. 9, Cole Swindler's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" was No. 25, Kane Brown's "Like I Love Country Music" made No. 26, and Bailey Zimmerman's "Rock and a Hard Place" was No. 24 on this chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Concerts, music festivals, and a tribute dominated Aug. 6, including:

2016: Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and a young Sam Hunt played Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This was a stop for Chesney's Spread the Love tour.

2017: Vince Gill sang "Threaten Me With Heaven" and "Go Rest High On That Mountain" at a memorial celebration for Ara Parseghian, the Hall of Fame football coach for Notre Dame, who took the team to two national championships.

Vince Gill sang “Threaten Me With Heaven” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain” at a memorial celebration for Ara Parseghian, the Hall of Fame football coach for Notre Dame, who took the team to two national championships. 2023: Megastar Luke Bryan headlined the Watershed country music festival in George, Washington, with Lainey Wilson, ERNST, Travis Denning, and Chayce Beckham.