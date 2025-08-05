Backstage Country
New Florida Study Tests Medicine to Help Dogs Stay Calm During Storms

Researchers in Florida have launched a free trial of a new twice-daily medication for dogs scared of storms. The American Kennel Club says this fear affects about a third of…

Jen Glorioso
Researchers in Florida have launched a free trial of a new twice-daily medication for dogs scared of storms. The American Kennel Club says this fear affects about a third of all dogs in the US.

In the Southeast, where storms rage from June to November, many dogs sense weather changes days ahead. They can feel changes in air pressure, making them anxious long before thunder starts.

"This is the third and final summer pets can enroll for free," said Dr. Erin Cantwell to Fox 13 News.

Participating means giving dogs pills every 12 hours and monitoring their storm reactions. To keep the study accurate, nobody knows which dogs receive actual medicine or placebos - not even the researchers tracking the results.

Storm-frightened dogs show obvious signs of fear. They hide under furniture, shake uncontrollably, and can become aggressive. In severe cases, they might hurt themselves. While thunder shirts and anxiety medications help some dogs, others continue to struggle.

"When I heard about this drug that's designed specifically for dogs, that's what made me interested in it," said Jill Powers, whose 7-year-old dog Tammy still gets scared despite trying other treatments.

The Tempest study involves 15 experts at Visionaire Research. Their findings will go directly to FDA veterinary officials. Success could mean the first storm anxiety treatment created specifically for pets.

The issue is more widespread than people realize. Research shows nearly half of pets are afraid of loud noises - from both storms and fireworks.

There's not much time left to join the study, which ends in August. Dr. Cantwell emphasized: "The more pets we have, the more information we have. That's how we'll know what this drug can do in the future."

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
