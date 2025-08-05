4 Country Songs Perfect for Tailgating and Game Day

There’s nothing quite like waking up on game day. The grills are blazing, the coolers are filled up to the brim, and good luck finding a place to park your car in stadium lots. The atmosphere is buzzing with energy, and it’s not just the anticipation of kickoff; it’s also the music. More specifically, country songs that are perfect for tailgating and setting the tone, shaking truck beds, and turning strangers who support the same team into instant besties.

Country music and sports culture go together like beer and barbecue. These songs bring the perfect mix of good vibes and loud, boots-thumping energy that turn parking lots into parties. Whether you’re watching the game with your family, friends, or significant other, psyching yourself up to yell at the ref for a couple of hours for wrong calls, a killer playlist is essential.

Country Songs Perfect for Tailgating and Game Day to Add to Your Playlist

“Red Solo Cup” - Toby Keith

Toby Keith - Red Solo Cup (Unedited Version)

“Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith celebrates a game day staple, the red solo cup. This 2011 track transformed a simple party tool into a cultural icon that extended beyond country music into television shows, movies, and sporting events. This goes to show how influential music is in shaping narratives around social gatherings.

In an interview with CMT News, Keith said of the song, “I've known the Warren Brothers for years. They got me the song, and I said, ‘This is stupid, but it's freakin' awesome.’ It's like you're almost embarrassed to say that you like it. And I love it.”



“My Kinda Party” - Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean - My Kinda Party (Music Video)

If you’re looking for a song to get the party started, you can’t go wrong with Jason Aldean’s “My Kinda Party” (heck, there’s even the word party in the title!) The title track from his 2010 album became Aldean’s tenth Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. Originally recorded by Brantley Gilbert, Aldean’s version was certified platinum by the RIAA.

The chorus follows the singer singing about being “In the back of a jacked up tailgate/Sitting round watching all these pretty things/Get down in that Georgia clay/And I’ll find peace/At the bottom of a real tall cold drink/I'm chilling to some Skynyrd and some old Hank/Let's get this thing started” and how it’s his kind of party, enjoying the game and a cold drink.



“Beer Never Broke My Heart” - Luke Combs

Luke Combs - Beer Never Broke My Heart (Official Video)

The song is a high-energy track that is perfect to start the party. It’s also an appropriate song to play when your team lose, unfortunately: “Long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart/Like diamond rings and football teams have torn this boy apart/Like a neon dream, it just dawned on me, that bars and this guitar/And long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart.”



“South on Ya” - Luke Combs

Luke Combs - South On Ya (SEC Network College Football 2021 Anthem)

Another Luke Combs song, “South on Ya”, is used for SEC football on CBS broadcasts. The SEC Network partnered with Combs to create this song as the 2021 college football theme song for SEC Nation and SEC Saturday Night programming. A strategic collaboration between Combs and the network, specifically designed to energize football fans during tailgating and game events.



Get Your Game Day Playlist Ready for Victory

If you are gearing up to create a playlist for tailgating and game day, include these key considerations:

Mix classic songs with newer hits, especially if there will be listeners from all age groups. Include both male and female artists for variety.

Give priority to high-energy party songs for maximum engagement and to keep the upbeat and positive atmosphere.

Consider songs that also encourage singing along by the crowd.

Include explicit tailgating songs and party anthems like the songs in this list.