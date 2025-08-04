NFL Teams Use 3D Scans To Get Perfect Helmet Fits To Reduce Concussions

3D imaging tech now shapes the way NFL teams protect their athletes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scan each player's head to create custom-fitted helmets. This method captures precise details of skull shape and size.

"Around 2012 or 2013, the [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell] is fed up with the number of concussions," said Buccaneers equipment director Brad Berlin, according to ABC Action News. "He's like, 'There's gotta be a better way. We have to find a better way. There's gotta be better technology.' But he put it on the manufacturers. Find a better way."

The push for safety sparked fierce competition among helmet makers. Staff now capture detailed head scans and send them straight to factories. There, workers mold custom padding to match each scan perfectly.

"You don't want it bouncing around when you're running routes. You want it secure when you're taking a hit or giving a hit," said senior equipment manager Mike Myrick.

Custom helmets cost up to $2,000 each. Yet Berlin brushed off cost concerns. "We never can put a price tag on safety. Because you're going to be in whatever protects you the best."

NFL rules make teams share all safety data with players. Athletes pick from tested models each season. Safety ratings guide their choices.

Protection matters well past game day. "We've had wives call and say, 'You need to get my husband in a better helmet. Because I want him around for a long time,'" Berlin said.