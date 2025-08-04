Nashville-Style Bar Opens This Weekend at Former Bar HWRD Location in Tampa

Sunset Rodeo, a new country music hotspot, is coming to 302 South Howard Avenue this August, taking over the previous Bar HWRD space that shut down June 2.

The open-air venue will pump out tunes nightly from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Their opening night features Forrest Hoffar kicking things off, followed by a full band and DJ keeping the party going late.

Unlike other SoHo spots, this place has stricter age requirements - you'll need to be 23 or older to get in, except on Thursdays when they lower it to 21+.

They're serving up hot Nashville chicken alongside beer buckets and specialty cocktails. The open layout lets guests enjoy Tampa's evening air.

The opening weekend kicks into high gear August 9-10. Visitors can compete in a costume contest or chill at the "Boots N Brunch" event.

Every evening starts with acoustic music at 5 p.m. Live bands rock the stage until midnight, then DJs keep the energy up until last call at 3 a.m.

This new spot represents another change in Tampa's evolving SoHo neighborhood for 2025. The area keeps shifting as traditional sports bars make way for more modern entertainment venues.