Nashville-Style Bar Opens This Weekend at Former Bar HWRD Location in Tampa

Sunset Rodeo, a new country music hotspot, is coming to 302 South Howard Avenue this August, taking over the previous Bar HWRD space that shut down June 2. The open-air…

Jen Glorioso
Closeup of a line of colourful cocktails resting on the bar at a club
Sunset Rodeo, a new country music hotspot, is coming to 302 South Howard Avenue this August, taking over the previous Bar HWRD space that shut down June 2.

The open-air venue will pump out tunes nightly from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Their opening night features Forrest Hoffar kicking things off, followed by a full band and DJ keeping the party going late.

Unlike other SoHo spots, this place has stricter age requirements - you'll need to be 23 or older to get in, except on Thursdays when they lower it to 21+.

They're serving up hot Nashville chicken alongside beer buckets and specialty cocktails. The open layout lets guests enjoy Tampa's evening air.

The opening weekend kicks into high gear August 9-10. Visitors can compete in a costume contest or chill at the "Boots N Brunch" event.

Every evening starts with acoustic music at 5 p.m. Live bands rock the stage until midnight, then DJs keep the energy up until last call at 3 a.m.

This new spot represents another change in Tampa's evolving SoHo neighborhood for 2025. The area keeps shifting as traditional sports bars make way for more modern entertainment venues.

The venue's social media is lighting up with renovation pics as workers revamp the space. Photos show the big changes happening before the summer opening.

Jen Glorioso
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
