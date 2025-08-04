Backstage Country
Free Workouts and Wellness Days Are Taking Over Water Street Tampa

Starting this month, free fitness sessions take over Raybon Plaza. The monthly events run from 9 to 10 a.m. on first Sundays as part of the new "Be Well" series.

Four fitness centers now shape the area's active scene. "BODYROK," "F45 Training," "Biomefit," and "Orangetheory" take turns leading outdoor workouts. After each session, "Wagamama" serves up post-workout bites and drinks. These classes are free, but you will need to RSVP a spot online.

The Wharf's lawn turns into a free open-air gym each Wednesday morning. Local trainers switch up the routines to keep things fresh. Near 615 Channelside Drive, you'll find "BODYROK's" quick-hit Pilates, "F45's" team workouts, and "Biomefit's" one-on-one coaching.

Once a month, the streets buzz with life as 60-plus sellers set up shop. The next gathering on Aug. 17 backs a good cause: getting school supplies to kids through the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

Streets now work better for people on foot or bikes. The free streetcar adds another way to move around. Whether you live here or just visit, you'll find daily workouts, monthly shopping, and ways to unwind right at hand.

