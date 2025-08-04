Backstage Country
Charles Kelley Plans One-Night Nashville Show for New Solo Album

Charles Kelley returned to social media last week to announce a one-night-only performance at Exit/In in Nashville on Aug. 27, 2025, in support of his second solo album, Songs For A…

Jennifer Eggleston
Charles Kelley performs in concert for Cumberland Heights at Ryman Auditorium on August 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mickey Bernal / Stringer via Getty Images

Charles Kelley returned to social media last week to announce a one-night-only performance at Exit/In in Nashville on Aug. 27, 2025, in support of his second solo album, Songs For A New Moon. "It's time to bring this record to life. So excited to tell y'all we are taking 'Songs For A New Moon' to the stage for a special one-night-only show — August 27th at the Exit/In in Nashville," he wrote.

The new album follows Kelley's GRAMMY-nominated 2016 solo debut, The Driver. It includes the hit single "Can't Lose You," which climbed into the top 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart earlier this year.

Presales for the Exit/In show are underway, and general public ticket sales began last Friday, Aug. 1. The iconic venue is expected to reach capacity quickly, as fans anticipate hearing Kelley's latest work in a rare solo appearance.

In addition to the concert, Kelley has a packed schedule ahead. He and his wife, Cassie, are expecting their second child, and later this year, he will reunite with Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood for a new Christmas album and tour.

The Aug. 27 event will give fans a first live taste of Songs For A New Moon, showcasing Kelley's signature blend of soulful vocals and introspective storytelling in an intimate Nashville setting.

Charles KelleyLady A
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
