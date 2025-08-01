Tim McGraw Gets Back in Studio After Multiple Surgeries, Sets Up August Concert

Tim McGraw, 58, has been open about the toll touring has taken on his body, revealing on The Bobby Bones Show that, “I had to finish the tour with my knees completely gone and my back gone, and as soon as I got off tour I went in and had the surgeries done.” Over the past six to eight months, McGraw has undergone several procedures, leading to canceled performances, including a Colorado concert and his July 21 appearance at the Professional Bull Riders event, where Cross Canadian Ragweed filled in.

McGraw shared further details on the Tracy Lawrence Road House podcast, saying, “After double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it.” His statements illustrated the severity of his health issues and the questions they raised about the possibility of performing again in the future.

However, with all those roadblocks, McGraw still maintains a commitment to his career and is working on new music. He was recently seen in Nashville without a cane and sporting a shaved head, wearing green cargo pants and a fitted burgundy tee, signaling a healthier return. He emphasized the discipline now required in his routine, stating, “I have to be very careful about what I do. Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages.”