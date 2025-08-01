Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Eyes NFL Record 12th Straight 1,000-Yard Season

Mike Evans stands alone in NFL stats with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons from his first year: a mark only the great Jerry Rice matched in his time.

As Tampa Bay marks 50 years, their star player aims higher. His NFL numbers tell the story: 836 catches turned into 12,684 yards and 105 scores.

"I'm just happy that we have a really great team and we're using this training camp to put everything together to have one of the best seasons for the 50th," said Evans, according to ABC News.

Last year against New Orleans, a quick 9-yard grab sealed both the win and his latest milestone. The catch pushed Tampa Bay to its fourth NFC South crown in a row.

"He always has put the team first," said quarterback Baker Mayfield per AP News. "That's why you love him. That's why we appreciate having him. We're lucky to have him and he's underappreciated throughout the media, the league, and he's one of one."

At 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds, he's caught passes from Josh McCown, Mike Glennon, Jameis Winston, Tom Brady, and now Mayfield. His skill helped bring Brady to Tampa in 2020, which led to a Super Bowl win.

Off the field, Evans and his wife Ashli run a foundation that's earned him four NFL Walter Payton Man of The Year nods. They work to boost youth education and stop domestic violence.

Now he guides new talent. The team picked Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State first and Tez Johnson from Oregon seventh in this year's draft.

"It's constant. They're just so fortunate from Tez to 'Mek' to Garrett to be able to learn from them," said offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, according to Fox Sports. "Chris and Mike were coaching up the concept just as much as myself and B-Mac were."