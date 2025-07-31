Tampa Bay Meteorologist’s ‘Rule #7’ Beer Makes Comeback at Bolts Brew Fest

At Amalie Arena's Bolts Brew Fest on Aug. 1, WFTS weather expert Denis Phillips will pour his "Rule #7" beer. The tropical pale ale, crafted by Crooked Thumb Brewery, returns to thrill local fans.

The drink pays tribute to Phillips' catchphrase "Don't freak out unless I'm freaking out," which started during Hurricane Charley in 2004. "Denis has this incredible way of keeping people informed and prepared while still making it fun and relatable," said Sherri Kelly, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

This citrus-infused IPA has won over Tampa Bay beer fans. At a recent BayCare Park event, crowds waited two hours just to meet Phillips, who stayed signing autographs until late evening.

"I don't even know how I got here. I mean, I'm just a weather guy," Phillips said, per Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. Now at 62, his social media reach tops 1.4 million followers.

His path to local fame started with one simple choice: wearing suspenders during a marathon 36-hour broadcast as Charley struck in 2004. Soon, viewers knew him as "the guy in the suspenders." Yet off-camera, you won't catch him sporting his signature look.

When storms threaten, Phillips focuses on building viewer confidence. "What I try to do is I try to take people by the hand and get them through a stressful situation," he said.

Want to try the beer? Find it on tap at the fest or pick up 16-ounce four-packs at Crooked Thumb Brewery in Safety Harbor. Festival entry costs $52.