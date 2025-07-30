Backstage Country
Tyler Childers Puts On Free Nashville Show, Unveils Songs from New Album

Jennifer Eggleston
Tyler Childers performs onstage at the Hinterland Music Festival on August 07, 2021 in St. Charles, Iowa.
Rich Fury via Getty Images

On July 28, Tyler Childers gave fans a surprise, free, hot summer, noontime concert at Turkey & The Wolf Icehouse in Nashville to celebrate the release of his new album, Snipe Hunter, produced by Rick Rubin. Childers performed a range of new songs as well as old favorites. There was a very good turnout as the heat did not deter fans from attending.

Childers opened the show with J.W. Vaughan's “Old Country Church” and performed several new songs from Snipe Hunter, including “Bitin' List.” He was joined on stage by his seven bandmates and included crowd favorites like “Lady May” and “Nose On The Grindstone” in the setlist.

The restaurant encouraged guests to enjoy its signature Snipe Sandwich during the show. The sandwich, which features chicken-fried Spam and various toppings, was spotlighted throughout the event. Due to limited parking at the venue, attendees were strongly advised to use ride-sharing services.

Childers took a moment during the performance to joke with fellow artist Evan Honer, who is known for his viral cover of Childers' unreleased track “Jersey Giant.” “Dude, I cover your song all the time.” Childers jokes with Evan Honer. “I love ‘Jersey Giant.'” After the show, Honer approached Childers to introduce himself, leading to a light-hearted and memorable exchange.

“Hosting a soft open for an album in a sandwich shop — that's eatin' big time, ain't it?” Childers quipped between songs.

This event marks part of a growing trend in Nashville where artists surprise fans with intimate pop-up shows in unexpected venues. Childers' performance at Turkey & The Wolf Icehouse added an interesting chapter to his album rollout, providing fans a taste of Snipe Hunter in both sound and spirit.

Evan Honertyler childers
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
