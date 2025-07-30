This Day in Country History: July 30

July 30 is a significant day in country music history, associated with notable artists such as Chris Stapleton, Martina McBride, Maren Morris, and Eric Church. Several performances took place on this day, and the legendary Lynn Anderson passed away.

Cultural Milestones

Many country music artists achieved cultural milestones on July 30, such as:

Eric Church performed an acoustic concert at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, which opened on this day. Church was the first artist to perform at the open-air stadium situated along the banks of the beautiful Cumberland River. 2018: Husky-voiced singer Chris Stapleton provided voice-overs for Better in the Bluegrass, a series of ads for the Kentucky Department of Tourism. Stapleton narrated things to do in Kentucky, with a focus on the food and bourbon scene.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 30 is associated with several memorable country music performances, including:

Chris Stapleton performed at Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Stapleton thrilled fans with his David Allen Coe cover of "Tennessee Whiskey" and his own "Outlaw State of Mind." 2017: Maren Morris joined Little Big Town for an a cappella rendition of "Down To the River To Pray" at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. The audience joined in with handclaps and foot stomps, which made it a powerful and connected performance.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On July 30, a death and a birth affected the country music industry:

The "(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden" singer, Lynn Anderson, died due to a heart attack. Anderson was one of the most influential country musicians of her time, with numerous No. 1 hits, and was named Best Female Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 1967. 2020: Mike Eli, the singer of Eli Young Band, and his wife, Kacey, welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Kline Olivia Diaz. Eli claimed that seeing his daughter for the first time was "the coolest thing ever."