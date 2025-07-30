Hillsborough Animal Shelter Seeks Urgent Help To Combat Overcrowding and Record Heat Wave

Backstage Country
Dogs at Tampa's Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center are in trouble. Without air conditioning and in sweltering heat, 285 dogs need help right away. The building, packed with 300 dogs in a space meant for 200, is overwhelmed.

Workers are asking Tampa residents to become temporary foster families. Anyone who can give these dogs a break from the heat can come to the center at 440 N. Falkenburg Road - you don't need an appointment.

Currently, simple shade is all that protects them from the brutal heat. Workers are rushing to get ice and bowls, trying to help these animals feel better during the hottest parts of the day.

This emergency highlights bigger problems. The center holds way too many animals, with both cats and dogs filling spaces well beyond what they should.

Hot temperatures and crazy weather are making things harder. The old shelter just can't handle nature's growing challenges.

Unlike newer buildings, this old one doesn't have good temperature control. Workers have to use quick fixes when bad weather hits.

Want to help? Come by during open hours. These dogs need both short-term foster homes and forever families to help fix the overcrowding.

Jen GloriosoEditor
