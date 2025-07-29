Zoo Tampa Grows Manatee Care Center To Help More Injured Sea Cows

Two fresh treatment pools now stand at Zoo Tampa's David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center. This addition makes the non-profit site the nation's top spot for healing hurt sea cows.

"There has been such a need to increase our capacity with the number of manatees we are receiving over the last 30 years, so we've been working really hard for the past two years to expand, and we are ready and open," said Molly Lippincott, Senior Curator of Florida and Marine Life, according to ABC Action News.

The site now runs five pools instead of three. Water fills each pool: a massive 16,000 gallons. Staff faced their biggest test last year when they cared for 28 sea cows at one time.

Boat strikes leave many animals hurt. Others come in sick or as orphans. Since starting in 1991, the center has put more than 600 manatees back into Florida's waters.

"This is really exciting that we have that needed space. This has taken us many years to get here, and our team is very proud of our hospital and wants to continue to have that grow," said Lippincott.

Guests can watch the medical staff at work. This open setup teaches visitors about the threats these gentle giants face in the wild.

"We do know that it starts with the heart, and we want people to see the things that impact manatees on a daily basis, and that if you care, then we can care, and we can all do this together," Lippincott stated.