Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ringo Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Ringo is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Ringo marches to the beat of his own drum! He would love to share it with you, though! His favorite Beatles song…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday Dog
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Ringo is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Ringo marches to the beat of his own drum! He would love to share it with you, though! His favorite Beatles song is "All You Need is Love". This sweet boy gets along with other dogs his size, and loves to sit and let the wind rush through that gorgeous ear fringe. Ringo is a one year old, 31 pound All American boy.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Ringo this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Ringo, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

995 qykmutt monday
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
Related Stories
Shiwen Ye of China competes in heat 5 of the Women's 200m Individual Medley on Day 3 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 28Michael Garaventa
Ariarne Titmus waves to the crowd during the Australian 2024 Paris Olympic Games Swimming Squad Announcement at Brisbane Aquatic Centre
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 27Michael Garaventa
Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain poses with the gold medal for the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 26Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect