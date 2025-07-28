Mother Nature Ruins ‘727 Day’ Drone Show, Plans To Reschedule

It was a great weekend to celebrate the 727, if you don't count the record breaking temps and scattered storms. Rough weather and technical problems halted the massive drone show at Vinoy Park on Sunday. The event, meant for "727 Day," was scrapped when rain damaged the equipment.

"It will be rescheduled," said Shawn M. Drouin from the City to the St. Pete Catalyst.

Sky Elements brought their drones over from Texas and set them up for a 9 p.m. launch over Vinoy Basin. Even with protective covers, water damaged both the main computer and its backup.

After the rain cleared at 8:30 p.m., the team delayed the start time twice. Music kept playing until 10:30 p.m., but technical issues finally forced them to cancel.

This show would have been bigger than the 300-drone performance from 2021 at Spa Beach Park. The plans included fireworks and light shows featuring city landmarks, including the Million Dollar Pier.

The event was supposed to wrap up PierFest, celebrating five years since the St. Pete Pier opened. The waterfront attraction draws millions of visitors each year.

Though 900 of the 1,000 drones still worked after the rain, connection issues kept them on the ground. Not one drone made it into the air.