Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Mother Nature Ruins ‘727 Day’ Drone Show, Plans To Reschedule

It was a great weekend to celebrate the 727, if you don’t count the record breaking temps and scattered storms. Rough weather and technical problems halted the massive drone show…

Jen Glorioso
Photo Courtesy of VisitStPeteClearwater.com

It was a great weekend to celebrate the 727, if you don't count the record breaking temps and scattered storms. Rough weather and technical problems halted the massive drone show at Vinoy Park on Sunday. The event, meant for "727 Day," was scrapped when rain damaged the equipment.

"It will be rescheduled," said Shawn M. Drouin from the City to the St. Pete Catalyst.

Sky Elements brought their drones over from Texas and set them up for a 9 p.m. launch over Vinoy Basin. Even with protective covers, water damaged both the main computer and its backup.

After the rain cleared at 8:30 p.m., the team delayed the start time twice. Music kept playing until 10:30 p.m., but technical issues finally forced them to cancel.

This show would have been bigger than the 300-drone performance from 2021 at Spa Beach Park. The plans included fireworks and light shows featuring city landmarks, including the Million Dollar Pier.

The event was supposed to wrap up PierFest, celebrating five years since the St. Pete Pier opened. The waterfront attraction draws millions of visitors each year.

Though 900 of the 1,000 drones still worked after the rain, connection issues kept them on the ground. Not one drone made it into the air.

Now the city needs to work out a new date with Sky Elements. Planning takes a while since teams across two states need to line up their schedules. We will keep you updated once we learn the rescheduled date.

St. Pete
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
bacon egg cheese bagel
Local NewsFrom Manhattan to Tampa: Bagels Worth the HypeJen Glorioso
St. Pete
Local NewsSt. Petersburg Scraps Rays Stadium Deal, Charts New Path for Gas Plant SiteJim Mayhew
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Husband and wife Annie Diment and Ed Diment, put the final bricks in place on their Ice Age display, with a Lego wolly mammouth made from 400,000 bricks which took 9 weeks to build at ExCel on December 10, 2015 in London, England. Brick 2015 is an exhibition dedicated to Lego and runs at London's ExCel over three days starting on 11th December. It features displays including Harry Potter, landmarks such as Big Ben and a dance music festival. (Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Local NewsTampa’s State Fairgrounds o Host Two-Day Lego Fan Show in AugustJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect