Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See NOBODY 2

UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS BOB ODENKIRK IN NOBODY 2. ENTER TO WIN PASSES TO THE ADVANCE SCREENING ON AUGUST 12TH!
Sometimes the most dangerous place for a dad is a family vacation.
Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office.
Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs. Catch more when NOBODY 2 hit Theaters on August 15, 2025
For more Information click here
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: EnterTo Win
- Dates Of Contest: 07/28-8/8/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 07/28-8/8/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Passes to see Nobody 2 Advance Screening on August 12, 2025
- Prize Value: : $30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Universal Pictures