Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See NOBODY 2

UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS BOB ODENKIRK IN NOBODY 2. ENTER TO WIN PASSES TO THE ADVANCE SCREENING ON AUGUST 12TH! Sometimes the most dangerous place for a dad is a family vacation.  Bob Odenkirk…

smckenzie

UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS BOB ODENKIRK IN NOBODY 2. ENTER TO WIN PASSES TO THE ADVANCE SCREENING ON AUGUST 12TH!

Sometimes the most dangerous place for a dad is a family vacation. 

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office.  

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs. Catch more when NOBODY 2 hit Theaters on August 15, 2025

For more Information click here

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: EnterTo Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 07/28-8/8/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 07/28-8/8/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Passes to see Nobody 2 Advance Screening on August 12, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $30
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Universal Pictures
movie
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Your Morning Krewe Has Your Tickets To See Thomas Rhett!
ContestsYour Morning Krewe Has Your Tickets To See Thomas Rhett!smckenzie
The Back to School Bash
ContestsThe Back to School BashElizabeth Urban
The Soul-Stirring New Single From One of Country’s Most Powerful Rising Voices
QYK Music NewsThe Soul-Stirring New Single From One of Country’s Most Powerful Rising VoicesElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect