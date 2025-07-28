Chris Stapleton Melts Hearts on the Most Iconic Street in America

Country meets childhood nostalgia in the best way possible! Chris Stapleton surprised fans with a heartwarming performance on a recent episode of Sesame Street, delivering a brand-new song called “You Got a Friend in Music.” Inspired by Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” the track celebrates how music can bring people together—something Sesame Street has been doing for 55 years.

Stapleton teamed up remotely with longtime show composer Bill Sherman to create the emotional tune. With his signature soulful voice and acoustic charm, Stapleton sang alongside Elmo and the gang, capping off the moment with an adorable wink to his Muppet co-stars. Fans are calling it one of the sweetest musical cameos in the show's history.

By appearing on the iconic show, Stapleton joins a legendary lineup of country greats who’ve shared the Sesame Street stage, including Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Garth Brooks.

Meanwhile, Stapleton is on fire—his duet with Miranda Lambert, “A Song to Sing,” is topping digital charts and racking up millions of streams.

While juggling stadium shows with George Strait and his All-American Road Show tour through October, Stapleton will stop by Kentucky's Healing Appalachia festival this fall.