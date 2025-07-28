Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Chris Stapleton Melts Hearts on the Most Iconic Street in America

Country meets childhood nostalgia in the best way possible! Chris Stapleton surprised fans with a heartwarming performance on a recent episode of Sesame Street, delivering a brand-new song called “You…

Jen Glorioso
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country meets childhood nostalgia in the best way possible! Chris Stapleton surprised fans with a heartwarming performance on a recent episode of Sesame Street, delivering a brand-new song called “You Got a Friend in Music.” Inspired by Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” the track celebrates how music can bring people together—something Sesame Street has been doing for 55 years.

Stapleton teamed up remotely with longtime show composer Bill Sherman to create the emotional tune. With his signature soulful voice and acoustic charm, Stapleton sang alongside Elmo and the gang, capping off the moment with an adorable wink to his Muppet co-stars. Fans are calling it one of the sweetest musical cameos in the show's history.

By appearing on the iconic show, Stapleton joins a legendary lineup of country greats who’ve shared the Sesame Street stage, including Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Garth Brooks.

Meanwhile, Stapleton is on fire—his duet with Miranda Lambert, “A Song to Sing,” is topping digital charts and racking up millions of streams.

While juggling stadium shows with George Strait and his All-American Road Show tour through October, Stapleton will stop by Kentucky's Healing Appalachia festival this fall.

For 55 years, Sesame Street has stuck to its core purpose. The show blends music and storytelling to teach kids about feelings and friendship, reaching young viewers while sharing important life lessons.

Chris StapletonSesame Street
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Dolly Parton (L) and Kelly Clarkson embrace onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDolly Parton Reaches Out to Kelly Clarkson to Offer Support During Voice StrugglesQueen Quadri
(L-R) Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys and Sean Miller attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicOak Ridge Boys Plans Nine-Show Christmas Tour for Final Holiday SeasonJennifer Eggleston
John Travolta speaks onstage at the Opening Night Gala and 30th Anniversary Screening of "Pulp Fiction" during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
MusicUrban Cowboy Film Turns 45 as Soundtrack Celebrates Platinum MilestoneJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect