The Awards and Recognition That Cemented HARDY as Nashville’s Premier Songwriter

You don’t just stroll into Nashville and become country music’s go-to songwriter, but HARDY somehow made it look easy. Hailing from Philadelphia, Mississippi, HARDY has climbed the ranks from behind-the-scenes songwriter to center-stage singer. And in a town where everyone plays guitar and sings and writes vibey country songs, standing out is no small feat. But HARDY? He didn’t just stand out; he redefined it. From penning chart-toppers to snagging major awards (including the first-ever ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year), his trophy shelf speaks for itself.

Here’s a look at the awards and hit songs that turned HARDY from “that guy who wrote that one song” into the guy every artist wants to write songs for them.

The Foundation: Early Breakthrough Songs That Launched HARDY's Career

Born on September 13, 1990, in Philadelphia, HARDY started playing guitar and wrote his first song at 17 years old. He studied at Middle Tennessee State University, where he completed the Recording Industry Management program with a degree in songwriting (no wonder, he’s so good at it!)

He released his independent EP Redneck Recipe in 2013 and signed his first publishing deal with Watsky Music LLC in 2014, right after college. He’s had early success as a songwriter with his breakthrough collaborations, including “Up Down” and “More Than My Hometown” with Morgan Wallen, “Simple” with Florida Georgia Line, and “God’s Country” with Blake Shelton.

Writing seven No.1 songs for other artists influenced HARDY to become an artist himself. He signed with Big Loud Records in October 2018, and his success as a songwriter and recording artist has continued since then.

The Triple Crown Year: HARDY and His Historic 2022 Songwriter Recognition

2022 was undeniably HARDY’s year. He won the triple crown of songwriter awards: ACM Songwriter of the Year, BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and AIMP Songwriter of the Year. What an achievement! Winning all three in the same year is so remarkable since it represents recognition from professional peers and music industry professionals.

In his BMI Acceptance speech, he thanked and credited influential songwriters like Casey Beathard and Ashley Gorley:“I see so many people in here tonight that took a chance on me when I had nothing. You guys saw something in me and gave me a shot as a songwriter because you thought that something I was doing as a writer had a little meat on its bones. You have no idea how much that fueled my fire and how much that inspired me to know that what I was doing was something worth believing in.”

His triple recognition solidified his reputation as Nashville’s premier songwriter and showcased his evolution from a young songwriter to one of the country music industry’s most celebrated songwriters.

Making History: The First-Ever ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year

The ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year represents the pinnacle of recognition for talented individuals like HARDY, especially since it came after him winning ACM Songwriter of the Year, making him uniquely and truly qualified for this honor.