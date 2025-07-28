Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Awards and Recognition That Cemented HARDY as Nashville’s Premier Songwriter

You don’t just stroll into Nashville and become country music’s go-to songwriter, but HARDY somehow made it look easy. Hailing from Philadelphia, Mississippi, HARDY has climbed the ranks from behind-the-scenes songwriter to center-stage singer. And in a town…

Yvette Dela Cruz
HARDY performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium wearing an all black ensemble and a matching baseball hat
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

You don’t just stroll into Nashville and become country music’s go-to songwriter, but HARDY somehow made it look easy. Hailing from Philadelphia, Mississippi, HARDY has climbed the ranks from behind-the-scenes songwriter to center-stage singer. And in a town where everyone plays guitar and sings and writes vibey country songs, standing out is no small feat. But HARDY? He didn’t just stand out; he redefined it. From penning chart-toppers to snagging major awards (including the first-ever ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year), his trophy shelf speaks for itself. 

Here’s a look at the awards and hit songs that turned HARDY from “that guy who wrote that one song” into the guy every artist wants to write songs for them.  

The Foundation: Early Breakthrough Songs That Launched HARDY's Career  

Born on September 13, 1990, in Philadelphia, HARDY started playing guitar and wrote his first song at 17 years old. He studied at Middle Tennessee State University, where he completed the Recording Industry Management program with a degree in songwriting (no wonder, he’s so good at it!)  

He released his independent EP Redneck Recipe in 2013 and signed his first publishing deal with Watsky Music LLC in 2014, right after college. He’s had early success as a songwriter with his breakthrough collaborations, including “Up Down” and “More Than My Hometown” with Morgan Wallen, “Simple” with Florida Georgia Line, and “God’s Country” with Blake Shelton.  

Writing seven No.1 songs for other artists influenced HARDY to become an artist himself. He signed with Big Loud Records in October 2018, and his success as a songwriter and recording artist has continued since then.  

The Triple Crown Year: HARDY and His Historic 2022 Songwriter Recognition  

2022 was undeniably HARDY’s year. He won the triple crown of songwriter awards: ACM Songwriter of the Year, BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and AIMP Songwriter of the Year. What an achievement! Winning all three in the same year is so remarkable since it represents recognition from professional peers and music industry professionals.  

In his BMI Acceptance speech, he thanked and credited influential songwriters like Casey Beathard and Ashley Gorley:“I see so many people in here tonight that took a chance on me when I had nothing. You guys saw something in me and gave me a shot as a songwriter because you thought that something I was doing as a writer had a little meat on its bones. You have no idea how much that fueled my fire and how much that inspired me to know that what I was doing was something worth believing in.”  

His triple recognition solidified his reputation as Nashville’s premier songwriter and showcased his evolution from a young songwriter to one of the country music industry’s most celebrated songwriters.  

Making History: The First-Ever ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year  

HARDY made history as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year AwardThe Academy of Country Music split the traditional Songwriter of the Year category into two separate categories: ACM Songwriter of the Year and ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year to better recognize individuals who excel both as writers and artists, like HARDY.  

The ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year represents the pinnacle of recognition for talented individuals like HARDY, especially since it came after him winning ACM Songwriter of the Year, making him uniquely and truly qualified for this honor.  

HARDY’s journey from Mississippi to Nashville was a trip worth taking. His awards and recognitions, which would have taken seasoned songwriters years to achieve, but only took him a couple of years. But more than the accolades, it’s his raw honesty, authenticity, and creativity that earned him the respect of his peers and the love of fans. 

EvergreenHardy
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Dolly Parton (L) and Kelly Clarkson embrace onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDolly Parton Reaches Out to Kelly Clarkson to Offer Support During Voice StrugglesQueen Quadri
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
MusicChris Stapleton Melts Hearts on the Most Iconic Street in AmericaJen Glorioso
(L-R) Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys and Sean Miller attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicOak Ridge Boys Plans Nine-Show Christmas Tour for Final Holiday SeasonJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect