Backstage Country
Snoop Dogg Joins Zac Brown Band for LA Show, Vegas Shows Coming

Zac Brown Band is preparing to launch a groundbreaking Las Vegas Sphere residency, coinciding with the release of their forthcoming album Love & Fear, marking a pivotal moment in the…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of The Zac Brown Band performing onstage after the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on the left and Snoop Dogg performing onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on the right.
James Gilbert / Stringer via Getty Images / Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Zac Brown Band is preparing to launch a groundbreaking Las Vegas Sphere residency, coinciding with the release of their forthcoming album Love & Fear, marking a pivotal moment in the band's nearly two-decade career. The band describes the new production as immersive and deeply personal.

Calling the upcoming production his “masterpiece so far,” Brown said the concert will represent “the story of my life the I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am … It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us.”

In the lead-up to the residency, Zac Brown Band held a surprise one-night-only concert in Los Angeles on July 21 at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood. The free event, announced just hours in advance, generated significant buzz and featured a surprise appearance by Snoop Dogg. The next day, the two artists premiered their collaborative single, "Let It Run," live in an unplanned show with a new Southern hip-hop and country twist, and in honor of the cannabis culture.

"Let It Run," which was released July 18, has chill and laid back verses by both Brown and Snoop, encouraging the laid back and carefree style and lifestyle. The music video for the track was filmed during the Los Angeles performance, which also included fan-favorite Zac Brown Band hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep,” and “Homegrown,” along with a cover of Queen's “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The band's new album will feature collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, and Marcus King, showcasing their continued evolution across genres. Snoop's surprise appearance comes as the legendary artist continues to expand his musical reach across hip-hop, reggae, gospel, EDM, and now country.

During the July 21 performance, Snoop captivated the crowd while rapping and smoking a joint on stage. A backstage area was set up with beer and joints for performers, though Snoop remained low-key amid high fan interest.

For more updates, visit ZacBrownBand.com.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
