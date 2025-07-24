Sam Hunt Tour Lineup Through the Years: Notable Artists and Surprise Duets

As country music evolves, artists strive to create songs that appeal to fans of a new generation. One of the best ways to attract people to country, who might otherwise gravitate toward Top 40, R&B, rap, or rock, is to blend genres. Those who may not be hardcore country music fans often appreciate hearing country elements in their music that are relevant to the modern music they listen to on the radio. Hunt embodies the essence of country music, incorporating elements of several genres.

In an article by the GRAMMY Awards, Hunt says, “I'm not trying to become a pop artist, and I'm not trying to make sure I stay a country artist. I'm just trying to make sure I make the best music I can, according to my way.” Hunt accomplishes his mission to make great music across genres, often collaborating with other artists who bring out the best of their genre to make chart-topping songs that fans adore.

Rise to Stardom

This rising young country music star was born on Dec. 8, 1984, in Cedartown, Georgia, and grew up listening to a range of music from modern country to R&B and rap. While in college, he played quarterback at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and, for a brief time, was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hunt decided he would rather write country music songs and perform, and after his stint in pro football, he moved to Nashville. He co-wrote songs such as “Cop Car,” performed by Keith Urban, and “We Are Tonight,” written by Hunt and Marc Beeson and performed by Billy Currington.

In 2014, Hunt released his debut album, Montevallo. This included hit songs “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” and “Take Your Time,” which he co-wrote with Josh Osborne and Shane McNally, featuring sounds of R&B tinged with pop and country. “House Party” and “Leave the Night On” each received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, and Montevallo got an album Platinum certification. In 2017, Hunt's hit song, “Body Like a Back Road,” received an 11x Platinum certification from the RIAA.

The “Wishful Drinking” Partnership: Hunt and Ingrid Andress

In 2022, Hunt teamed up with country/pop singer Ingrid Andress for the hit song, “Wishful Drinking.” Andress wrote the song and showed her delight as a Hunt fan that he wanted to sing it as a duet with her. The song has strong elements of pop and R&B, with country music elements of twang, guitar, and a touch of steel guitar layered in. At the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2016, “Wishful Drinking” received a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Ingrid Andress got a Platinum certification from the RIAA for the single with Hunt.

The Taylor Swift Surprise: A Superstar Duet Moment

Pop megastar Taylor Swift started her career in country music, and for her to say that Hunt is one of the coolest things in country music is a huge statement. During her 2015 concert at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, as part of her 1989 tour, she surprised the audience by bringing Hunt on stage to sing a steamy duet of Hunt's song, “Take Your Time.” Swift appeared in her pop-style costume while Hunt came on stage dressed in casual jeans, boots, and a T-shirt, representing his country roots.

Tour Companions and Opening Acts

During his Summer On The Outskirts tour, Hunt teamed up with rising country/pop stars Lily Rose and Brett Young for events that attracted fans across multiple genres. While Rose and Young were opening acts on Hunt's tour, Rose got to sing “Wishful Drinking” as a duet with Hunt. She also sang a rendition of Swift's “Our Song.” Young had a 14-song set, including “Let Go Too Soon” and “You Ain't Here To Kiss Me.”

The Nashional Festival: Hunt's Vision of Mixed Music Genres

Hunt is a visionary in the country music industry. While his roots are in country, he enjoys exploring R&B, soul, rap, hip-hop, and rock as a mix with his country music. With this in mind, Hunt attempted the first-ever Nashional Festival with an inclusive, diverse, and genre-blurring landscape of music. The lineup included Fetty Wap, Judah & the Lion, Muscadine Bloodline, the Brothers Osborne, and Hunt.

The idea was to have a Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, or Coachella-style festival that blends musical genres. However, due to a lack of enthusiasm from fans and a high ticket price, the organizers cancelled the event.

Guest Appearances and Special Performances

Hunt has appeared with other big-name artists, such as Luke Bryan, during the 2018 What Makes You Country tour. This duo will perform again in August 2025 for the Bash on the Bay at Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

In 2024, Hunt performed “Locked Up” at the Country Music Television Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, from his new EP. While he didn't receive a nomination, he was a previous winner in 2014 with Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Leave the Night On.” In 2023, Hunt made a special appearance at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville as part of the Musicians On Call evening.

He wrapped up his 2024 “Locked Up” tour with special guests Russell Dickerson, George Birge, and Dalton Dover. For 2025, Hunt has numerous concert dates across the U.S., ending on Sept. 11 at the McHenry Music Festival in Illinois.

The Impact of Hunt's Collaborative Approach on Country Music