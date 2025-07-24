Raising Cane’s Grows in Tampa Bay With New St. Petersburg Spot, Eyes Largo Drive-Thru Next

A new Raising Cane's opens Tuesday, Aug. 5th at 2700 Tyrone Blvd. North in St. Petersburg, marking the chain's fourth Tampa Bay site. The expansion shows their strong push into the market.

The fast-food chain started in Pinellas County last year. They spent $4.5 million to turn an old Village Inn in Clearwater into their first local spot on Gulf to Bay Boulevard. A second site at 4835 East Bay Drive in Clearwater soon followed.

After opening near Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz this January, they've set their sights on Largo. The next spot will take over the former Red Lobster space at 10500 Ulmerton Road, which closed its doors just months ago.

The St. Petersburg site will serve food from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. weekdays. Weekend nights run longer: doors stay open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Each tender gets a special spice soak before hitting hot canola oil. Their famous sauce blends mayo, ketchup, and Worcestershire with secret spices: it's served with every meal.

Meals come in three sizes: three, four, or six pieces. Fresh-cut fries, thick Texas Toast, and tangy coleslaw round out each order. Drinks include fresh-brewed tea and lemonade by the glass or jug.