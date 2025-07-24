Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Raising Cane’s Grows in Tampa Bay With New St. Petersburg Spot, Eyes Largo Drive-Thru Next

A new Raising Cane’s opens Tuesday, Aug. 5th at 2700 Tyrone Blvd. North in St. Petersburg, marking the chain’s fourth Tampa Bay site. The expansion shows their strong push into…

Jim Mayhew
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: A view of the atmosphere at the Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival with chef Nick DiGiovanni, presented by Capital One and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, celebrating NYCWFF tickets going on sale and the June 27th opening of Raising Canes' flagship Times Square store on June 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

A new Raising Cane's opens Tuesday, Aug. 5th at 2700 Tyrone Blvd. North in St. Petersburg, marking the chain's fourth Tampa Bay site. The expansion shows their strong push into the market.

The fast-food chain started in Pinellas County last year. They spent $4.5 million to turn an old Village Inn in Clearwater into their first local spot on Gulf to Bay Boulevard. A second site at 4835 East Bay Drive in Clearwater soon followed.

After opening near Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz this January, they've set their sights on Largo. The next spot will take over the former Red Lobster space at 10500 Ulmerton Road, which closed its doors just months ago.

The St. Petersburg site will serve food from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. weekdays. Weekend nights run longer: doors stay open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Each tender gets a special spice soak before hitting hot canola oil. Their famous sauce blends mayo, ketchup, and Worcestershire with secret spices: it's served with every meal.

Meals come in three sizes: three, four, or six pieces. Fresh-cut fries, thick Texas Toast, and tangy coleslaw round out each order. Drinks include fresh-brewed tea and lemonade by the glass or jug.

Todd Graves started the chain in 1996, naming it for his yellow Lab. The upcoming Largo spot became available when Red Lobster shut down during recent financial struggles.

Fast FoodSt. Pete
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Pouring craft beer into a glass from a keg.
Local NewsOne Of Tampa’s Most Popular Sports Bars Is Opening A St. Pete LocationJen Glorioso
bike
Local NewsTampa Kicks Off $1.7M Green ARTery Project To Create 22-Mile Bike NetworkJim Mayhew
In this aerial view, the roof of Tropicana Field is seen in tatters after Hurricane Milton destroyed it as the storm passed through the area on October 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Local NewsTropicana Field Repairs On Track For April 2026 CompletionJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect