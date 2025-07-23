This Day in Country History: July 23

July 23 marks a busy day in the country music industry, with several singles receiving notable certifications and fans enjoying various music festivals. It also saw Tim McGraw suffer a slight slip-up at a concert and Keith Urban perform at a benefit event.

Cultural Milestones

Carrie Underwood is a force to be reckoned with in the country music industry, and she, along with other artists, made headlines on July 23:

2010: Country music fans and the wider community gathered at the LA Tennis Center at UCLA in Los Angeles, California, for the Starry Night benefit concert. Keith Urban and the Americana/folk duo The Avett Brothers performed at the event to help raise money for the GRAMMY Foundation's music education programs and the Southern California Tennis Association Foundation.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music fans attended various summer music festivals on July 23, including:

2021: Fans headed to Shakopee, Minnesota, to see their favorite country music artists at the Twin Cities Summer Jam. Carrie Underwood was the big draw for this festival, along with Brett Young, Blanco Brown, and Chris Kroeze.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Performers sometimes face challenges during shows, including stage, equipment, and venue issues. On July 23 we saw:

2016: Tim McGraw fell off a small stage into the audience during a concert at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Nevada. He was unharmed and quickly returned to the stage to continue his performance.

