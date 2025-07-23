Tampa Brewery Shines at U.S. Open Beer Championship

Backstage Country
Florida craft brewers made their mark at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Tampa Heights-based Magnanimous Brewing led the pack, grabbing two golds and a silver medal in tough competition….

Florida craft brewers made their mark at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Tampa Heights-based Magnanimous Brewing led the pack, grabbing two golds and a silver medal in tough competition.

Brewers entered over 8,000 beers across 170 styles. Magnanimous won gold with their coconut-infused "Dead as Dreams" in the Coconut Beer category and their innovative "Diagonal Cut" took home gold out of the Specialty Beer category. Their "Where I May Foam" picked up silver in the Vienna-Style Lager category.

Other local breweries shared the spotlight. If you're in the mood for a good Irish Red Ale, Marker 48 Brewing's "Red Right Return" took home silver in that category. If you're looking for something more off the beaten path, Cueni Brewing Co. took home a silver medal for their "There Gose my Pickle" beer, and Tampa Bay Brewing Company took home bronze for their "Slack Tide Lager."

In Lake Worth, Mathews Brewing Company brought the heat. Their "Pineapple Express" grabbed gold in Chili Pepper Beer. The brewery's Belgian-style beers - "White Goblin" and "Orange Goblin" - each took home silver.

Hell 'n Blazes in Melbourne showed off their fruit beer expertise. Their peach-wheat creation "Georgia Bound" snagged gold, while "Turning Violet" picked up bronze with its blueberry flavor.

Six other Florida brewers scored medals: Idyll Hounds, Marker 48, Cueni, Nine State, Unrefined, and Tampa Bay Brewing Company. Each added to the state's strong performance.

Judges evaluated each beer through careful blind tasting sessions. This year's competition saw record-breaking entries, highlighting the growth of craft brewing.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
