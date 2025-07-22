What To Expect at Bolts Brew Fest

What's the perfect thing to pair with hockey? An ice cold beer. At Amalie Arena on Aug. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host Bolts Brew Fest. The event mixes beer tasting with hockey spirit, with proceeds going to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Inside the chilled 65-degree arena, guests will sample an array of drinks. The selection spans craft brews, mixed drinks in cans, wine, and spirits. Local maker Channelside Brewing plans to unveil their newest creation, "The Blue Line Blueberry Wheat Ale."

Early access awaits VIP ticket holders. These guests get unlimited food, special drink options, and an exclusive tour of the team's inner sanctum. They'll also jump to the front for golf simulator access.

Activity zones dot the arena floor. Steigl's ski-themed area features a unique shotski spot and gifts for those with pets. Just outside, visitors can test their swing in a mobile golf simulator and track their scores.

Want to show off? Take part in the stein-holding contest. Winners walk away with prizes in this summer twist on classic Oktoberfest games.

At the No Clubs station, a spin of the prize wheel might land you concert tickets or merchandise. The arena's ice-smoothing machine and team mascot stand ready for photos.

Buy tickets early: prices jump on event day. Every dollar from the festival supports the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's work with local animals.

The event blends ice hockey spirit with Tampa's growing craft beer scene. Guests can pick up fresh pours at the Kombi Keg or sip mixed drinks in the Milagro section.