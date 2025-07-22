Morgan Wallen’s Arizona Shows Plagued By Fan Chaos, Singer Talks About Coming Back

Morgan Wallen wrapped up a two-night stint at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with his second show on July 20, offering a more upbeat tone following a tumultuous first night.

During the second performance, Wallen addressed the previous night's events directly, saying, “I didn't know if I was ever gonna come back to Arizona after that crowd last night. But I think tonight you guys might change my mind.”

Reports from attendees on July 19 described a chaotic scene, with some claiming that fans threw items on stage and engaged in physical altercations. Wallen's comments on night two acknowledged the tension. One fan stated on social media, “I saw another girl post a video that said people were throwing stuff on stage while he was performing, and what she heard was someone grabbed him. Multiple people said the first night was so bad.”

However, not all attendees agreed with the negative characterization. Some supporters defend that the concert crowd situation is either overstated, or a limited few bad instances fail to characterize the overall experience.

On night two, Wallen lightened the mood by referencing a viral video of a tech CEO purportedly cheating on his model girlfriend at a Coldplay concert, which caused the crowd to break out in laughter, thereby giving a better tone to the evening. This funny moment added a bit of levity and re-engaged fans after a rough start to the weekend.

Even though he was unsure whether he would return to Arizona, Wallen seemed to enjoy the second show, and he left the door open for future shows in the state. The positive reception on the second night may help repair the reputation of the Arizona stop on his I'm the Problem Tour.