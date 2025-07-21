The Salty Donut & Cigar City Brewing Team Up for Week-Long Donut Special

The Salty and Cigar City Brewing have created a special Jai Alai Dreamsicle donut, and you can only get it at one location for one week only.

Head to the Seminole Heights location from July 21-27. You can find them at 5808 N Florida Ave, Tampa.

Each fresh donut starts with slow-fermented brioche, filled with tangy orange creamsicle filling. A sweet caramel glaze tops it off, while crunchy malt pieces add a fun twist. This is the first dessert collaboration between these Tampa favorites.

A fun block party ends the week on July 27. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., people can enjoy live music, shop local vendors, and get 50% off coffee! Anyone 21 and up can try samples of signature beers.

From its 2015 Miami pop-up start, the bakery has become a Tampa hotspot. Their current location serves as both a busy shop and baking center, offering choices for vegan and gluten-free customers.

This unique donut draws inspiration from Cigar City's flagship beer. While Jai Alai IPA is one of Florida's favorite craft beers, it's rarely found in desserts.