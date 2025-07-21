The Salty Donut & Cigar City Brewing Team Up for Week-Long Donut Special
The Salty and Cigar City Brewing have created a special Jai Alai Dreamsicle donut, and you can only get it at one location for one week only. Head to the…
The Salty and Cigar City Brewing have created a special Jai Alai Dreamsicle donut, and you can only get it at one location for one week only.
Head to the Seminole Heights location from July 21-27. You can find them at 5808 N Florida Ave, Tampa.
Each fresh donut starts with slow-fermented brioche, filled with tangy orange creamsicle filling. A sweet caramel glaze tops it off, while crunchy malt pieces add a fun twist. This is the first dessert collaboration between these Tampa favorites.
A fun block party ends the week on July 27. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., people can enjoy live music, shop local vendors, and get 50% off coffee! Anyone 21 and up can try samples of signature beers.
From its 2015 Miami pop-up start, the bakery has become a Tampa hotspot. Their current location serves as both a busy shop and baking center, offering choices for vegan and gluten-free customers.
This unique donut draws inspiration from Cigar City's flagship beer. While Jai Alai IPA is one of Florida's favorite craft beers, it's rarely found in desserts.
Both businesses are deeply rooted in the community. While the bakery hosts local events, the brewery partners with Tampa creators for special releases.