Our Mutt Monday Dog Sophia Is Ready To Be Adopted

Sophia is our Mutt Monday dog this week and she is ready to be adopted. Meet Sophia! There is nothing she would love more than to be a lap dog….

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday Dog
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Sophia is our Mutt Monday dog this week and she is ready to be adopted. Meet Sophia! There is nothing she would love more than to be a lap dog. Sophia thrives on attention and cuddles, and she would love to share her big heart with you! She also has lots of happy energy, and would love to be an exercise or running companion. She is a one year old, 51 pound pit mix. Thanks to the Pit Project and her sponsor, Scarlett, her adoption fee is $75.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Sophia this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Sophia, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check her out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

