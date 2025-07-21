How the Rays Deal Can Affect the Rowdies

Both the Rays and Rowdies might soon call Tampa home. The teams' potential shift hinges on the Rays' upcoming sale and a plot of land near Ybor City. This marks a big change for St. Petersburg sports.

"I don't like the not-knowing," said Rowdies fan Nancy Bataille to Fox 13 News. "I joked around that if they were going to tear down Al Lang, I would chain myself to the front of it."

St. Petersburg officials stand firm on their city's advantages. They've set aside public funds and picked prime spots for new sports venues. The city's pitch focuses on its strong track record with both teams.

"I believe that we've shown that the home of the Tampa Bay Rays and the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies should be here in St. Petersburg," said St. Pete Council Chair Copley Gerdes. "If they make a decision otherwise, we can't really control that at this point."

Al Lang Stadium will host the Rowdies for one more season. Meanwhile, city planners want to mix soccer with music events at the venue. The current stadium would need multiple renovations to improve sound quality and the fan experience.

Council member Richie Floyd sees promise in talks with new management. "It's a whole new ball game now with a different set of people," said Floyd, "people who have not shown the unwillingness to be cooperative like the past ownership did."

A planned soccer stadium in Tampa adds weight to the move rumors. The site near Ybor City could become the new base for the Tampa Bay Sun soccer club. This development puts more pressure on St. Petersburg to keep its teams.

Floyd stressed the city's commitment. "If we can create a funding plan that keeps teams here that's beneficial to us, I'd be all for it," he said.