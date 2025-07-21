Cody Johnson’s COJO Championship Returns in Texas 2025

Cody Johnson will bring his signature blend of Western heritage and country music back to Belton, Texas, with the return of the COJO Championship, scheduled for Oct. 7 to 12 at the Cadence Bank Center Arena. The six-day event will include team roping competitions, music performances, and community-centered programming that honors traditional rodeo culture.

After being inspired by George Strait's legacy, Johnson started the COJO Championship to not only bring recognition back to the spirit of team roping but also to provide excellent opportunities for his fellow countrymen. This year, the event will again feature two new elements: an All-Ladies Day for Breakaway Roping and Youth Junior Team Roping, both of which invite participation across generations. Breakaway Roping and the COJO Open have now qualified as Official Events of the American Contender Series, showing the continued growth of these events' footprint in professional rodeo.

The 2025 COJO Championship shows ongoing marks of support from large sponsors such as Bill Fick Ford, Bloomer Trailers, Wrangler, and continuous excitement for the events from the industry and the community. Last year's first-ever event paid out over $845,000 and added another $500,000 in prizes (vehicles and equipment), so it has set a high standard to live up to this year's events.

A highlight of the week will be the Champs for Charity Cowboy Auction & Dinner on Oct.10. This event, which raised $100,000 for Texas FFA and $700,000 for the Different Day Foundation last year, will once again benefit Texas FFA. With a relaxed western theme and an acoustic performance by Johnson, the evening promises to blend philanthropy and entertainment.

Cody Johnson emphasizes the deep personal meaning of the COJO Championship. “Team roping has always been a huge part of my life; it's my refuge from the stage and the spotlight,” Cody said. “When I'm on horseback with a rope in hand, I'm not the guy on tour or in the studio, I'm just a cowboy, and that's who I've always been at heart.”