New Plans For Tampa’s Water Street Unveiled

A big building project just landed on Tampa city officials' desks. The plan? A mixed-use building at Water Street and East Cumberland Avenue that combines parking with retail. Once complete, it'll fit 675 cars and include 38,000 square feet of space for stores.

Instead of the original office tower plan, Strategic Property Partners changed direction to address the area's growing parking demands. The building, designed by Gensler's team, will include an acre of green space for community gatherings.

The project will be finished in late 2027. The new structure will sit at the northwest corner of the district's second phase. This could be another great parking option for events at Amalie Arena.

This building is part of a larger $3 billion effort to reshape downtown Tampa. Since 2016, empty waterfront property has evolved into a bustling urban hub covering 9 million square feet.

The rooftop won't go to waste - it's planned as a community space. Think farmers markets and concerts bringing life to the neighborhood.

As the second phase begins, the district expands northward. New retail and green spaces will blend seamlessly with existing development, expanding the area's footprint.