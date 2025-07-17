Over 25 Bars Battle for Best Margarita Crown This Weekend

The James Museum will transform into a spirited battleground this July as mixologists from across Tampa Bay shake up their finest tequila creations. The much-anticipated Margarita Wars returns on July 18.

At last year's contest, Jotoro clinched victory. Their winning mix was a crafty blend of banana-soaked El Tesoro Reposado mixed with chocolate-tinged Cointreau. Fresh citrus juices added zip, while subtle hints of banana and chocolate sealed the deal.

This time around, skilled drink makers will step up from spots like Fresco's by the water, the sleek Hotel Tampa Riverwalk, and the sky-high Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar. Madison Avenue Pizza brings their twist, while Pier Teaki, Tequila Daisy, and The Dan ready their shakers.

For ten-plus years, this contest has spiced up local drinking traditions. While sipping creative concoctions, guests can wander through striking art displays.

The James Museum of Wildlife & Western Art opens its whole space for the night. Art meets mixology as guests roam freely between galleries filled with masterworks and margaritas.

Want in? Tickets start at $75. That gets you all the margaritas you can taste, plus Mexican bites and full museum access. Smart sippers can grab a $30 designated driver ticket: same perks, no alcohol. Buy two regular passes and snag a free DD ticket.